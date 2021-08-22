Cancel
Whiting, IN

Whiting Daily Weather Forecast

Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bZOi1HN00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

