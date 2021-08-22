Whiting Daily Weather Forecast
WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
