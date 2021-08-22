Cancel
Lancaster, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Posted by 
Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bZOi0Oe00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

