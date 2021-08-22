Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland
WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
