Walden, NY

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Walden

Walden (NY) Weather Channel
Walden (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(WALDEN, NY) Sunday is set to be rainy in Walden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bZOhv9F00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

