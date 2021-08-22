Cancel
Pocomoke City, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bZOhrcL00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

