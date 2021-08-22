Cancel
Olney, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Olney

Olney (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bZOhpqt00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

