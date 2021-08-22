4-Day Weather Forecast For Olney
OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
