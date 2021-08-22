Cancel
Totowa, NJ

Sunday rain in Totowa: Ideas to make the most of it

Totowa (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(TOTOWA, NJ) Sunday is set to be rainy in Totowa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Totowa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bZOhlZD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

