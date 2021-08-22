Cancel
$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

