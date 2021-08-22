Cancel
Harper Woods, MI

Weather Forecast For Harper Woods

Harper Woods (MI) Weather Channel
Harper Woods (MI) Weather Channel
HARPER WOODS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bZOheO800

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

