Augusta, KS

Augusta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bZOhX9v00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

