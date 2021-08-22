Weather Forecast For Nekoosa

NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.