Weather Forecast For Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
