Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgewater, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Bridgewater

Posted by 
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bZOhVOT00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 78 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater, MA
100
Followers
549
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy