Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakdale, LA

Sunday sun alert in Oakdale — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(OAKDALE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oakdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bZOhSkI00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale, LA
164
Followers
538
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakdale, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Oakdale, LAPosted by
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakdale: Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Saturday, August 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, August 29: Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while hurricane conditions possible

Comments / 0

Community Policy