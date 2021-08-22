Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOhEdM00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake, IL
111
Followers
548
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Lake, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Fox Lake, ILPosted by
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(FOX LAKE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fox Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy