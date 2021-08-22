Cancel
ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1,456.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

