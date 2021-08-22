Cancel
Slaton, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Slaton

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SLATON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bZOgu5T00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

