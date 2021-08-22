Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $270.33 Average Price Target from Analysts
Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.33.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0