Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $270.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.33.

