Coloma, MI

Coloma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bZOgSZF00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Coloma, MI
Posted by
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

