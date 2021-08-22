Coloma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
