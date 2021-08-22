Cancel
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

