Chesterfield, SC

Chesterfield Daily Weather Forecast

Chesterfield (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bZOgLdO00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

