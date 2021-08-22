Chesterfield Daily Weather Forecast

CHESTERFIELD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



