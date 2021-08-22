A rainy Sunday in Shannon — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(SHANNON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shannon Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shannon:

Sunday, August 22 Areas of fog during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.