Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion
Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
