Another cloudy day in New Haven — make the most of it with these activities

(NEW HAVEN, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:

Sunday, August 22 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



