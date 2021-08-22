Daily Weather Forecast For Colonial Beach

COLONIAL BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, August 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



