Daily Weather Forecast For Colonial Beach
COLONIAL BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, August 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0