Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Lillian

Posted by 
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LILLIAN, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lillian Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lillian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bZOfUIU00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lillian (AL) Weather Channel

Lillian (AL) Weather Channel

Lillian, AL
100
Followers
554
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finance#Al#Nws
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy