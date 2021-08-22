Cancel
Sunset Beach, NC

A rainy Sunday in Sunset Beach — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SUNSET BEACH, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sunset Beach Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sunset Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bZOfTPl00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel

Sunset Beach, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

