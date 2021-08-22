4-Day Weather Forecast For Blanchard
BLANCHARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
