Sanger, TX

Sanger is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Sanger (TX) Weather Channel
Sanger (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SANGER, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Sanger, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sanger:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bZOfDXN00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sanger, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

