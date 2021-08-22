Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IL

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MARENGO, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marengo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bZOeTWO00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Marengo, IL
52
Followers
548
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marengo, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Marengo, ILPosted by
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marengo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marengo: Wednesday, August 25: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, August 26: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, August 27: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, August 28: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms;
Marengo, ILPosted by
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Marengo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MARENGO, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marengo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Marengo, ILPosted by
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Marengo

(MARENGO, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marengo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy