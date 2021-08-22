Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollywood, SC

Sunday set for rain in Hollywood — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HOLLYWOOD, SC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Hollywood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hollywood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bZOeRkw00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel

Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel

Hollywood, SC
76
Followers
556
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hollywood, SCPosted by
Hollywood (SC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Hollywood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hollywood: Tuesday, August 24: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Showers and thunderstorms then chance of

Comments / 0

Community Policy