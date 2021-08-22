Cancel
Decatur, TN

Decatur Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DECATUR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOeQsD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Decatur, TNPosted by
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Decatur

(DECATUR, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Decatur. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

