Live Oak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
