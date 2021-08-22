Cancel
Live Oak, CA

Live Oak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

