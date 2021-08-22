Cancel
Vale, NC

Vale Weather Forecast

Vale (NC) Weather Channel
Vale (NC) Weather Channel
VALE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bZOeNTG00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale (NC) Weather Channel

Vale, NC
