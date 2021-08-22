Cancel
Cottondale, FL

Cottondale Daily Weather Forecast

Cottondale (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

COTTONDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bZOeHAu00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

