Castroville, CA

A rainy Sunday in Castroville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Castroville (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CASTROVILLE, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Castroville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castroville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bZOeEWj00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

