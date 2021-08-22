Cancel
North Aurora, IL

North Aurora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

North Aurora (IL) Weather Channel
North Aurora (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NORTH AURORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bZOeClH00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Aurora (IL) Weather Channel

North Aurora (IL) Weather Channel

North Aurora, IL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

North Aurora, ILPosted by
North Aurora (IL) Weather Channel

North Aurora is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(NORTH AURORA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Aurora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

