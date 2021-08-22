A rainy Sunday in Jasper — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(JASPER, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Jasper, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jasper:

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



