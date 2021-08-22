Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thermal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bZOe4mi00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal, CA
130
Followers
550
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Thermal, CAPosted by
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Thermal — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(THERMAL, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thermal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Thermal, CAPosted by
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Thermal — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(THERMAL, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thermal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy