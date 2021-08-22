Cancel
Anadarko, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Anadarko

Posted by 
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ANADARKO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bZOdyea00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

