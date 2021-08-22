Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, DE

Greenwood Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel
Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GREENWOOD, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bZOdxlr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel

Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel

Greenwood, DE
65
Followers
555
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy