Alexandria, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexandria

Posted by 
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZOdu7g00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Alexandria, KY
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

