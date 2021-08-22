Cancel
Acushnet, MA

Acushnet Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bZOdsME00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 79 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

