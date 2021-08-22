Cancel
Abbeville, AL

Abbeville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ABBEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bZOdrTV00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

