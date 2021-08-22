Cancel
Manteo, NC

Weather Forecast For Manteo

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bZOdo4Y00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

