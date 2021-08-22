Weather Forecast For Manteo

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



