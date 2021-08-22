Weather Forecast For Manteo
MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
