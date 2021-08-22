Pahokee Daily Weather Forecast
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0