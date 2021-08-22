Cancel
Pahokee, FL

Pahokee Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pahokee (FL) Weather Channel
Pahokee (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bZOdnBp00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

