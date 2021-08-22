Cancel
Farmington, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Farmington

Posted by 
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FARMINGTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bZOdmJ600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

