Bluff City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLUFF CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
