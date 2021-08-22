Cancel
Shepherd, TX

Weather Forecast For Shepherd

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SHEPHERD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bZOddMZ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

