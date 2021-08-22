Cancel
Litchfield Park, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Litchfield Park

Posted by 
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ) A sunny Sunday is here for Litchfield Park, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Litchfield Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZOdaiO00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Litchfield Park, AZ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

