Weather Forecast For Spencer
SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 73 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
